Mount Pleasant Police February Stats

In regards to the February stats, Mount Pleasant Police were involved in 59 investigations. This is down one from last month and up 4 from last year. There was an increase in motor vehicle investigations and drug cases.

The Department continues to receive scam calls daily. Every week someone comes in after sending thousands of dollars to an unknown person. Please do not give out any information about your Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or any other personal information. If you are unsure if it is a scam, get a number and advise them you will have to call them back. Call us and we can assist you if it is a scam. Do not send large amounts of money to someone you don’t personally know. These are almost impossible to recover the money. Police also received a grandchild in jail scam where they asked for bail money. Luckily no money was sent.