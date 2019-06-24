Mount Pleasant Monday Street Update

Mike Nelson Concrete Paving is in Mt. Pleasant this morning(Monday) and is removing bricks on the east side of North Main Street next to the buildings and will start forming for the new ADA sidewalks. They will be blocking off the parking along the east side for construction equipment but you will be able to travel north bound and south bound on North Main Street between Monroe & Madison. This was a construction change due to all the rain over the weekend on another site so the concrete crew was able to get started here on North Main Street a couple days early.

Mt Pleasant Utilities are working on a watermain tie in at the S. Jefferson & Clay Street intersection. They are working on the west side of the intersection so traffic will not be able to access the intersection from the west on Clay.

South Jefferson from Washington to Clay remains closed to South bound traffic from Washington St.