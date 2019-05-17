Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced to Prison for Production of Child Pornography

DAVENPORT, IA – On May 16, 2019, Sean Michael Kinard, age 31, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 130 months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Kinard was ordered to serve eight years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund. Additionally, Kinard was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of the 13 victims who were seeking restitution.

Kinard pleaded guilty on January 14, 2019. Kinard used a file sharing program to distribute and receive images of child pornography on the internet between January 21, 2016, and January 4, 2018. During that time, he collected over 20,000 images containing child pornography and 425 videos. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) identified over 8,000 images of known victims from Kinard’s images and videos. The goal of NCMEC is to minimize the further victimization of children and to provide notice to identified victims of the crime, if desired.

This matter was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office-Southern District of Iowa.