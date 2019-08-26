Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Work Session 

Written by Theresa Rose on August 26, 2019

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Work Session 

Date  Monday, August 26, 2019   6:00 PM

Mount Pleasant Community School District:  High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Review of School Improvement Advisory Committee Recommendations for 2019-2020
  5. Review Student Learning Goal Recommendations for 2019-2020
  6. Adjournment