Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Special Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on March 17, 2020

 

March 18, 2020   3:30 PM

Mount Pleasant Community School District:  High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641

  1.  Call to Order
    2.   Roll Call
    3.   Approval of Agenda
    4.   New Business
    a.      Discuss Possible 2019-2020 School District Calendar Changes (Discussion)
    b.      Approve 2019-2020 Amended School District Calendar (Motion)
    c.       Approve Hot Lunch Program Sack Lunch Service (Motion)
    d.      Adjourn

 