Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

To join the meeting by phone: +1 470-207-8506 (PIN: 477221907) Otherwise, the meeting will be live streamed on Facebook. There is a link on the School District’s website at mtpcsd.org

Date Monday, April 13, 2020 6:00 PM

Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Citizen Comments

5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, and Financial Report

6. Reports

a. Instructional Services

i. Continuous Learning Opportunities Update – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Curriculum and Instruction

b. Superintendent’s Report

1. School Closure Related Items

a. 2019-2020 Second Semester Grades

i. Underclassmen

ii. Seniors

b. Class of 2020 Graduation

c. Prom

2. 2019 – 2020 Statewide Free and Reduced Lunch Percentages

3. 2020 – 2021 Calendar Related : Homecoming

4. April 27 Work Session

5. iJAG Presentation – May 11

6. Legislative Update

c. Board Committee Reports

i. Finance

ii. Site – No meeting

iii. Policy – No meeting

7. Other Board Communications

8. 6:15pm – Public Hearing: FY21 Budget

9. Consent Items

a. Personnel

b. Open Enrollment

10. Unfinished Business

a. FY21 Budget Adoption (Motion)

11. New Business

a. Set Public Hearing Date for FY20 Budget Amendment – May 11, 2020, 6:15pm,

Mount Pleasant HS Media Center (Motion)

b. Consideration of COVID-19 Pandemic Pay Resolution (Motion)

c. Consideration to Approve FY21 Non-Certified Personnel Compensation Packages (Motion)

d. Consideration to Approve 2020 – 2021 Student Registration Fees (Motion)

e. Consideration to Approve 2020 – 2021 Hot Lunch Prices (Motion)

f. Consideration to Approve FY21 Budget Guarantee Resolution (Motion)

g. Consideration to Approve FY21 Physical Plant and Equipment Fund Spending Plan (Motion)

h. Consideration to Approve Penny Sales and Service Tax Fund Spending Plan (Motion)

i. Consideration to Award Pickleball Court Construction Contract (Motion)

j. Consideration to Approve Driver Education Service Proposal (Motion)

k. Adjournment

To join the meeting by phone: