Mount Pleasant City Council Meets in Regular Session

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending recycling fees.

Change Order No. 3 on the sewer lining project.

Approve bid for demolition of the property at 605 North Lombardy.

Approve amendment No. 1 of Engineering Services Agreement for Airport Runway 15/33 Rehab improvements project.

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Mt. Pleasant Fast Break

at 201 East Washington Street.

* f) Application for a Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Main Street

Mt. Pleasant in Central Park May 28.

New Business –

Resolution approving full-time employees for FY20.

Approve 5-year sewer maintenance agreement with Municipal Pipe Tool Co.

Approve agreement with Mt. Pleasant Optimist Club to use City ROW for flags.

Resolution setting date for hearing/letting for Airport runway improvements.

Approve agreement with Johnson Control for maintenance of Library/Civic Center

A/C and heating system and proposal for system upgrade.

Authorize purchase of Civic Ctr. Compressor/chiller f