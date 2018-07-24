Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding residential sprinkler requirements.

Mayoral appointments – Construction Appeals Board

Library Board

* c) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound Systems.

New Business Accept resignation of Fire Chief.

Public Forum.