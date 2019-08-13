Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Application for zone change Kevin/Kay Schrader W. Washington Street; Application for a zone change David Schlatter, 101 N. McCoy Street;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – a) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign agreement with IDOT for amended Trail along South Jefferson Street.

b) Resolution approving change in status for Fire Fighter Nicholas Ettinger.

c) Resolution approving promotion of Edgar Legener to Active Fire Fighter.

d) Approve agreement with SEIRPC to administer LIFT grant.

* e) Renewal application for Class B Beer Permit for Costas Pizza & Steakhouse

at 115 S. Jefferson Street.

* f) Application for a 5 Day Class C Liquor License for St Alphonsus Church at 607

South Jackson Street.

New Business –

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending Fire Dept. procedures.

Resolution approving appointment of a Fire Fighter Reserve.

Approve agreement for 2019 City bridge inspections.

Approval of updated Procurement policy.

Approval of Fraud Reporting policy.

Approval of Conflict of Interest policy.

Public Forum.