Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street,

second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance rezoning 103 South Marion from R-4

Modular, Manufactured & Mobile Home Residential District) to R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District).

b) 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending accessory building height

& location requirements.

c) 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding small animal veterinary clinic in B-3 (General Retail & Service Commercial District).

d) Change Order No. 4 on the Sanitary Sewer Lining Project.

e) Change Order No. 2 on the Sewer & Manhole Repair & Replacement Area 2 North.

f) Change Order No. 2 on the Sewer & Manhole Repair & Replacement Area 2 South.

g) Change Order No. 2 on the Sewer & Manhole Repair & Replacement Area 3.

* h) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Rumors at 117 South Jefferson.

* i) Sidewalk Use Permit for Central Park Coffee at 120 South Main Street.

* j) Access Energy request to close east/west road in McMillan Park for their annual

Meeting August 6.

New Business –

a)

Public Forum.