Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending snow removal regulations.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending regulations for “Signs & Billboards”.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending recycling fees.

Award contract for demolition of property at 309 East Madison Street.

Change Order No. 7 on the Jay Street Sanitary Sewer project.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Pizza Hut at 2045 Grand Ave.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Gasland at 309 W. Washington.

* h) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Liquor License for Hy Vee Food Store at

1700 E. Washington Street.

New Business –

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for South Iris Trail project.

Set date for hearing on proposed amendment of FY19 budget.

Public Forum.