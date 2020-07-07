Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on application to use State Revolving Loan funds for N.E. Lagoon & WWTP Main plant improvements and for review of environmental documents for same.

5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed zone change from B-4 (Highway Service District) to B-3 (General Retail & Service Commercial District) for 1300 & 1302 E. Monroe,

J & J Mitchel Real Estate LLC Owners.

1st reading of proposed ordinance approving zone change from B-4 to B-3 for 1300 & 1302 E. Monroe St.

Change Order No. 3 on Airport Runway 15/33 project.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending fence regulations.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending penalties & definitions for a Municipal Infraction.

Change Order No. 5 on the SSES Rehab Area 2 North project.

Change Order No. 1 on the Warren Street Project.

* i) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Rumors at 117 S. Jefferson.

New Business – a) Approval of lease agreement for 2015 Elgin street sweeper.

b) Resolution accepting Warren Street Project.

Public Forum.