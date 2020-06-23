Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for June;

Old Business – Public hearing on proposed sale of the property at 908 North Main Street (Lot 1

Block 7, College First Addition).

Resolution approving sale of property at 908 North Main Street (Lot 1 Block 7, College First Addition.

5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed Amendment No. 2 of FYE20 budget.

Resolution approving Amendment No. 2 of FYE20 budget.

Resolution approving award of contract for Jefferson Street Trail Phase IV.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance increasing solid waste recycling fee.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance rescinding sewer rate increases proposed

For 7-1-20 through 7-1-2023.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance changing Yield to Stop Sign at S. Van Buren

& West Warren Street.

Mayoral appointments.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Jefferson Street Grill at

121 North Jefferson Street.

New Business – a) Resolution setting date for a public hearing on proposed rezoning of 1300 &

1302 E. Monroe Street (intersection of N. Haynes St. & E. Monroe St.).

b)

Public Forum.