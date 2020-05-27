Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

STATEMENT OF WHY MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN PERSON ON MAY 27, 2020 IS IMPRACTICAL PURSUANT TO IOWA CODE SECTION 21.8 (1) (C).

City Council of Mount Pleasant, Iowa is holding this session by electronic means pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, Section 21.8, Code of Iowa.

As a result of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa and based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is impractical for the City Council of Mount Pleasant, Iowa to meet in person. Therefore, the meeting is being held by conference call originating from City Hall Offices in Mount Pleasant. The public can call in from a remote location and join by conference call. Public notice of the meeting has been issued in accordance with Iowa Code Section 21.4.

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, at 5:30 p.m. electronically using “Go To Meeting”

City Council – May 27, 2020

Wed, May 27, 2020 5:30 PM

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –Zone Change Application for 1331 E. Monroe.

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for May

Old Business –

* a) Resolution accepting pool slides and filters replacement project.

* b) Renewal application for Class B Liquor, Catering Privilege and Sunday Sales for Pizza

Hut at 900 N. Grand Avenue.

* c) Renewal application for Class C Liquor Catering at Sodexho American Iowa Wesleyan

at 508 N. Broadway.

New Business –

Resolution authorizing a 28E Agreement with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities.

Resolution setting Public Hearing for June 24 for the sale of 908 N. Main.

Resolution setting Public Hearing for June 10 for Phase VI Jefferson Street Rec Trail.

Resolution of support for Housing Tax Credit Project.

Resolution setting Public Hearing for July 8 for the environmental review on the proposed route of the N.E. Lagoon forcemain.

Public Forum.