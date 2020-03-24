Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications – Annual Historic Preservation report;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for March;

Old Business – Public hearing on proposed plans & specs for Adams Street PCC Pavement &

Drainage Improvements project (Monroe from Main to Adams & Adams St. from Monroe to Washington).

Resolution approving award of contract for Adams Street improvements (Monroe from Main to Adams & Adams St. from Monroe Street to Washington Street).

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance re: electric car charging parking.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance adding additional “No Parking” areas.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance to change yield sign to stop sign at Harlan & Lucas.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending zoning “Permitted Accessory Uses”

Regarding electrical vehicles.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Mt. Pleasant Redemption at

1001 North Broadway.

New Business – a) Resolution authorizing a 28E Agreement with Henry County for collection

of vehicle parking fees.

b) Approved Engagement letter with Ahlers Cooney Attorneys for purchase of

of street sweeper.

c) Resolution setting date for hearing on proposed vacation & sale of alley tract

adjacent to 300 block North Jay/North Hamlin.

d) Authorize purchase of airport fuel credit card system.

e) Set hearing to Amend FYE20 budget for April 22, 2020.

Approve City of Mount Pleasant Infectious Disease Action Plan Covid-19

Pandemic

Public Forum.