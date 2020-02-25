Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Request to vacate & sell alley between Jay St. & Hamlin;

Dr. Bob Welander, Midwest Old Threshers Board Director;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed plans & specs. for the Warren St. Repaving.

Resolution awarding contract for Warren St. Repaving (from S. Van Buren to S. Jefferson).

Mayoral appointments – Construction Appeals Board

Accept bid for demolition of house at 407 E. Madison Street.

* e) Renewal application for a Special Class C Liquor License (Beer-Wine) for Walt’s

Taproom at 111 W. Monroe Street.

* f) Request from Main Street Mount Pleasant for use of Central Park for year 2020.

* g) Request from Midwest Old Threshers for use of McMillan Park for 2020 Reunion.

New Business – a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding electric car parking.

b) 1st reading of proposed ordinance adding addition No Parking Aeas/

c) Approve Police Dept. Union contract.

d) Resolution approving renewal of agreement with Midwest Old Threshers for use

of McMillan Park.

e) Approve Engineering Services Agreement for Lee Town Park masterplan.

Approve contract for Spring Clean-Up 2020.

Resolution approving change in assignment for Ben Calhoun with the Fire Dept.

Resolution recognizing Ryan Ackles for service with the Fire Dept.