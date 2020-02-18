Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned Session Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM in City Hall Council Chambers, 307 E. Monroe Street.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions, etc. – Proclamation for Career & Technical Education Month; Proclamation for Southeaster Community College

Anniversary.

Approve agenda

* 5. Approve minutes of previous meetings. N/A

* 6. Approve payment of bills. N/A

* 7. Receive reports of Officers – N/A

Old Business –

5:00 PM Public hearing on proposed Fy20/21 budget Maximum Levy

Request.

Resolution approving FY20/21 not to exceed maximum budget dollar levy.

Mayoral appointment – Planning & Zoning Commission

Human Rights Commission

New Business – a) Resolution approving deadline extension of Biomedical Synergies, Inc.

Development Agreement.

b) Set date for hearing on proposed FY20/21 budget.

Public forum –