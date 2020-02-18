Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned Session Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM in City Hall Council Chambers, 307 E. Monroe Street.

 

A  G  E  N  D  A

  1.     Roll Call.

 

  1.     Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers.  There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

 

  1. Receive & file communications, petitions, etc. – Proclamation for Career & Technical Education Month; Proclamation for Southeaster Community College

Anniversary.

 

  1.    Approve agenda

 

* 5.      Approve minutes of previous meetings.  N/A

 

* 6.      Approve payment of bills. N/A

 

* 7.      Receive reports of Officers – N/A

 

  1. Old Business –

5:00 PM Public hearing on proposed Fy20/21 budget Maximum Levy

Request.

 

  1. Resolution approving FY20/21 not to exceed maximum budget dollar levy.

 

  1. Mayoral appointment – Planning & Zoning Commission
  • Human Rights Commission

 

  1.       New Business –
  2. a)         Resolution approving deadline extension of Biomedical Synergies, Inc.

Development Agreement.

 

  1. b)         Set date for hearing on proposed FY20/21 budget.

 

  1.      Public forum –

 

  1. Adjourn.