Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Designate the second & fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 pm as time of regular City

Council meetings.

Confirm that City Council meeting will be conducted according to Roberts Rules of

Order.

Approve the appointment of the Mayor Pro Tem.

Designate the official publication for City Council public notices.

Approval of City Council Standing Committee assignments.

Mayoral appointments – Board of Adjustment

Historic Preservation

2nd reading of proposed ordinance establishing additional areas of “No Parking”.

Approval of Change Order No. 7 on the Sanitary Sewer Lining Project.

Resolution accepting Sanitary Sewer Lining Project.

Resolution accepting South Jefferson (South St to Green) Project.

Resolution accepting Rose Street Project.

New Business – a) Resolution recognizing Joseph Ruby for service with Mt. Pleasant Fire Dept.

b) Approval of purchase of Downtown traffic signal cabinet & controller upgrade.

c) Set date for hearing on proposal to repurpose Saunders Park Road for a Trail.

Public Forum.