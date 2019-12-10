Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Election Abstract of Votes;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Resolution approving appointment of Fire Fighter Reserve.

Resolution accepting Alley improvements project (Monroe to Madison) @ Union

Block Building.

Approval of airport Runway 15/33 project Engineering Services Agreement amendment to include CATEX/Archaeological Survey.

Resolution designating City representative to Southeast Iowa Regional Planning

Commission Board.

* e) Application for Hy Vee Food Store, 1700 E. Washington corporate officer change.

New Business – a) Resolution authorizing application for STBG grant for Winfield Ave.

b) Approval of Airport 5 Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

c) Resolution approving amendment to City personnel policies.

Resolution approving preliminary & final plat for crossroads Health Park

Subdivision (East Washington Street)

Public Forum.

Adjourn to meet FRIDAY, Dec. 20 at 10:00 am.

Oath of office will be administered to newly elected Mayor and Councilmembers.