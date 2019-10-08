Mount Pleasant Chamber to Host Alumni Day

On Friday, October 11, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host the first Alumni Day at the Mount Pleasant Community Schools. Sixteen successful alums will head back to the classroom to talk with students about their career choices. The event is meant to expose students at the high school, middle school and elementary schools to the careers that are available and showcase the strong educational foundation these students received while attending Mount Pleasant schools.

“We are so excited for this first Alumni Day where we can show our students what careers are available and how fortunate they are to receive the quality education they get when attending Mount Pleasant schools” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

The students will be introduced to alums from both near and far to see that you can be successful no matter which path you take. Careers will include topics such as healthcare, engineering, art and animation, manufacturing and much more. The keynote speaker at the high school will be Superintendent of the Burlington School District Pat Coen, a 1984 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School who served in the military before beginning his career in education.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth and is 360 members strong. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.