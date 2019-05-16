Mount Pleasant Boys’ Golf to State!

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Not to be outdone by State Track, the Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team has clinched a trip to state!

The Panthers golfed this afternoon at the beautiful Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa, finishing 3rd overall in districts.

Here is the individual results from today:

Trace White — 85

Jake Moffett — 79

Brevin Wilson — 83

Bailey Shelledy — 94

Rhett Zeglen — 89

Reece Kempker — 109

Team scores were as follows:

Pella — 310

Oskaloosa — 327

Mount Pleasant — 336

Clear Creek-Amana — 343

Centerville — 372

West Burlington-Notre Dame — 378

We’ll have coverage of next week’s State Golf meet in Fort Dodge right here on KILJ.