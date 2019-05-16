Mount Pleasant Boys’ Golf to State!Written by Nathan Bloechl on May 16, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — Not to be outdone by State Track, the Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team has clinched a trip to state!
The Panthers golfed this afternoon at the beautiful Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa, finishing 3rd overall in districts.
Here is the individual results from today:
- Trace White — 85
- Jake Moffett — 79
- Brevin Wilson — 83
- Bailey Shelledy — 94
- Rhett Zeglen — 89
- Reece Kempker — 109
Team scores were as follows:
- Pella — 310
- Oskaloosa — 327
- Mount Pleasant — 336
- Clear Creek-Amana — 343
- Centerville — 372
- West Burlington-Notre Dame — 378
We’ll have coverage of next week’s State Golf meet in Fort Dodge right here on KILJ.