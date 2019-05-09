Mount Pleasant Boys’ Golf Sectional Champions!

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant, IA — The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team have golfed their way to districts next week, after winning Thursday morning’s sectional meet at Flint Hills Golf Course.

The Panthers scored a meet low 318, followed up by 2nd place West Burlington/Notre Dame and 3rd place Centerville.

Those two schools and Mount Pleasant will golf at districts next week in Oskaloosa.

Trace White was the meet runner-up with a 74.

Jake Moffett and Brevin Wilson were tied for 5th, carding 79’s.

Rounding out the scoring for Mount Pleasant were Bailey Shelledy (86), Rhett Zeglen (92), and Reece Kempker (98).

The district meet will be May 16th.