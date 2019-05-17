Mount Pleasant Bowling Award Winners

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mt. Pleasant USBC held it’s annual Spring Meeting and Awards banquet last night, May 16, at the Iris Bowling Center. A full house was on hand to celebrate a successful season that included several perfect 300 games bowled and tournament records set.

Inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2019 was Tammy Barr. Cited for her years of bowling going back to the former YABA program, Tammy now bowls in several leagues, has represented Mt. Pleasant in both Women’s and Open State Tournaments and the Mid-West regional tournament. She has served as a delegate to the State and National USBC Conventions and as an officer at both league and association levels. A stellar bowler, Tammy has bowled a 700 series and established herself as the high average female bowler in multiple leagues.

Inducted into the Men’s Hall of Fame for 2019 was Troy Mears. Troy was honored for both his bowling accomplishments and his service. Troy has bowled a 300 game and is consistently among high league averages each year. Troy is probably best known as the Coach of the High School bowling team where he took the varsity team to state tournament. Troy has also served as a league officer for many years and as a Director on the local Association.

Named as bowler of the year for 2019 was Tony Canby. Tony bowls in multiple leagues and finished the year with an association high 225 average.

Named on the 2018-19 Adult All Star Team were Tammy Barr, Jerry Lynn Bloom, Tony Canby, Elizabeth Franklin, Marcus Garcia, Troy Mears, Daniel Ruth, Scott Strothman, Jeff Walter, and Danny Wohlleber.

In the Youth Program, Darren Dwight and Kelsey Hummell were selected by their peers as the recipients of the Bob Russell Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Named to the Bantam Prep All Star Team for the year were Addison Butcher, Braden Dwight, Darren Dwight, Bethany Drury, and Brady Reynolds. The Jr.-Sr. All Star Team for 2018-19 is Kelsy Hummell, Addie McGehearty, Levi Mills, Ethan Oilar, and Alexis Wohlleber.