Mount Pleasant Baseball, Softball At Home Now

Mount Pleasant Baseball, Softball At Home NowWritten by Nathan Bloechl on July 2, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The pair of Southeast Conference doubleheaders between Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison have been moved to Mount Pleasant High School tonight, per Mount Pleasant officials.
The fields at Fort Madison took “heavy, unexpected rain” and were deemed unplayable.
Both softball and baseball will begin with game one at 5:30 p.m.
Game two will begin shortly thereafter the conclusion of the first set of contests.