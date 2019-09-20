More than $4.1 Million Grant for Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack announced today that the Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport will receive a $4,125,724 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant program. The funding will be used to reconstruct 4,000 feet of the existing Runway 15/33 pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

“The Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport plays a critical role in fueling economic development in the area, allowing the community to continue to grow,” said Loebsack. “I am pleased the Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport is receiving this competitive funding, which will help the airport expand, while remaining safe.”