More Mount Pleasant Street Work Updates

Jones Contracting finished pouring all driveways on W. Hill Ave. Thursday May and poured the connection between W. Hill Ave. & N. Hayward Circle. Jones Contracting will have one of their employees open all driveways and the connection to North Hayward Circle Saturday May 25th to vehicle traffic. Please stay off except for foot traffic until Jones Contracting removes barricades.

Jones contracting finished pouring the mainline on Bergdahl Ct. May 22nd and plan to work on pouring the connection between W. Hill Ave. & Bergdahl Ct. and King Dr. & Bergdahl Ct. as well as driveways during the week of May 28th after Memorial Day weekend. Weather permitting this project should have all concrete placed by May 31st.

Four Seasons plans to start backfilling on W. Hill Ave. Friday May 24th weather permitting. The intent is to finish all backfill final grading and seeding in the next couple weeks as weather will permit.