Monti Lee Shinkle

Monti Lee Shinkle, 58, of New London, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born May 12, 1961, in Creston, Iowa to Donald Gail and Wynnette Hurd Shinkle. He married Carol Birky; they divorced. He then married Aleta McAfee; they divorced.

Monti was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School in Caspar, Wyoming. He was a police officer in Kahoka, MO., and police chief in Canton, MO, and most recently was a Lieutenant of security at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, trips to Caspar, and time with his grandchildren, especially lawnmower rides with “Little Moon” and “Sweet Pea”.

Survivors include his children; Kala Anderson of Waukee, Luke (Jaime) Griffis of Sperry, Cheyenne (Jason) Stow of Felton, Delaware, Caitlyn Griffis of Keokuk, Tyler (Mackenzie) Shinkle of New London, and Kyle (Jordyn) Shinkle of Kahoka, MO.; twelve grandchildren; siblings; Danny Shinkle, Donnette Loy, and Donnel Shinkle; and nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes his body will be cremated with no formal services. Memorials can be sent to Elliott Chapel, Box 123, New London.

