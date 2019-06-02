Monday, June 3 Mount Pleasant Street Projects Update

Here’s the plan for Mt. Pleasant Street projects going into this week starting with the latest on the intersection of South Jefferson and South Street. Monday June 3rd at 8:30 A.M. Jones Contracting and Kinney & Sons will start the process of moving the traffic over to the new concrete poured on the West side of the intersection on South Jefferson. While traffic is transferred over to the East lane flaggers will be used in conjunction with the traffic lights. Flaggers will help direct the people out of Corry Court. Please pay attention to the flaggers. Crews are waiting until 8:30 A.M. to start to allow for school and work traffic. If anyone on Corry Court thinks they don’t have time for any short waits for other vehicle traffic or equipment they should be sure to exit Corry Court before 8:30 this morning. Once the change-over is complete traffic will be directed by the traffic signals again. All traffic exiting Corry Court will still be to the North only.

On another front Monday morning, Mike Nelson Concrete Paving Company will start paving on Monroe Street from Jefferson to Main, weather permitting. Monroe Street from Jefferson to Main Street will be closed during the paving operation. All cars should be moved off this section of the Square by 7:00 A.M. on Monday morning. Flaggers will help the ready mix trucks entering and exiting the project site. The pour will take an estimated 4 to 6 hours. Mike Nelson Concrete will then move over to Main Street to set up for paving from Washington to Monroe on Wednesday June 5th or Thursday June 6th. On the day of paving Main Street it will be closed to thru traffic from Washington to Main Street. All cars will be asked to be off this section by 7:00 A.M. that day.

Monday Hagerty Earthworks crews will work on the manhole replacement in the intersection of East Henry & North Hamlin. This will close East Henry Street to thru traffic. Local traffic & emergency vehicles only will be able to enter North Hamlin from the East on East Henry Street. On Wednesday June 5th Hagerty will remove and replace the sanitary manhole at the intersection of East Monroe and South Pine. This manhole will remain closed until the concrete has been poured back and reaches maturity.