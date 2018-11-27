Mitchell Appointed Vice Chairman of State Government Committee

(DES MOINES) – House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake) recently announced that Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Mount Pleasant) will serve as the Vice Chairman of the House State Government Committee during the 88th General Assembly.

“I am honored that Speaker Upmeyer has put her trust in me to serve as Vice Chairman of this important committee,” said Mitchell. “I look forward to getting to work on behalf of my constituents and digging into the issues that the State Government Committee deals with.”

Mitchell was recently elected to his first term in the Iowa House earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Representative-elect Mitchell to the Iowa House. I am certain that he will be a strong leader for his constituents. As Vice Chairman of the State Government Committee, I am confident he will quickly learn the ropes and make government efficiency and accountability a top priority,” said Speaker Upmeyer.

The legislative session begins Monday, January 14, 2019.