Milton John Wenke

Milton John Wenke, 71, of Mount Sterling, Iowa, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Saturday ,October 6, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Born June 2, 1947 at Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Bernard and Donna (Miller) Wenke. On December 24, 1978 in Luray, Missouri he married Patricia Nichols.

Survivors include his wife Pat. Three children: Cassandra Baker, Michael Wenke and Terry Wenke, one step-son John Williams. Five grandchildren: Paisly Baker, Cheyenne Wenke, Emma Karas, Michaela Wenke and Dylan Wenke. Siblings: Rex Wenke of Bonaparte, Eugene Wenke of Mount Sterling, Twyla Billingsly of Mount Sterling, Rita Holden of Keosauqua and Anita Puskas of Platteville, Colorado. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Milton was a 1965 graduate of Harmony High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He worked for Caterpillar and Rockwell International. After his retirement he worked for the Scotts Company. Milton enjoyed horses, camping, hunting, fishing and his coyote hounds. He never put down a Western Book unless it was for his granddaughter.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Homes for cremation.

Friends may call after noon on Wednesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Blackledge Cemetery near Mount Sterling, Iowa with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Full military rites will be presented by the Bonaparte American Legion.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

