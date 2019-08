Mildred Mae Woodsmall

Mildred Mae Woodsmall, 92, of Burlington, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her son Doug’s home in Burlington.

The funeral service for Mrs. Woodsmall will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London. A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.