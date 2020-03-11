Midwest Old Threshers Association Set to Announce This Year’s Entertainment

The Midwest Old Threshers Association is hosting the Chamber’s March Alive After 5 networking event this evening highlighted by the announcement of the 2020 Country Music Entertainment line-up on the KILJ Grand Stand Stage. KILJ will share that announcement at 6 pm when we talk with Old Threshers Marketing Manager Grant Davidson. We will also share some bio information for each artist as well as music clips of their hit songs. Join KILJ News Director at 6 pm on 105.5 FM and KILJ AM 1130.