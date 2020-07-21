Midnight House Fire Re-Ignites

Tuesday afternoon a house near Mt. Union destroyed by fire re-ignited. The Mt. Union Fire Department responded to the report that the rubble had been smoldering all day and flames were again visible. According to county property records, the house at 1866 Oasis Avenue, is owned by Gary Deierling. Apparently, the house was being re-modeled and no one was living there at the time. The fire originally started late Monday night but the cause has not been determined. The Mt. Union Department arrived on the scene right before midnight. New London firefighters were called immediately for mutual aide. According to the New London Chief, Brad Helmerson, the house was fully involved when his crew arrived. Winfield was also called and Mount Pleasant Benefited Fire District sent a tanker truck. Chief Helmerson said they didn’t return to the New London station until about 4 am Tuesday morning.