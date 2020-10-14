Michelle Nicole Griffiths

Michelle Nicole Griffiths, 37, of Keosauqua, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel Haffner officiating. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.