Michelle M. Gray, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Harlan, IA, died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Arbor Court.

There will be no services. Cremation has been entrusted to Kimzey Funeral Home.

Michelle was born Nov. 3, 1954 in Rockford, IL. She graduated from high school in Peru, NY and attended Iowa Western Community College. She married Timothy E. Gray on March 15, 2001 in Harlan, IA.

Michelle was a housekeeper for motels and a CNA for nursing homes in western Iowa.

Survivors include her husband Tim of Mt. Pleasant; 3 children – Devlin Keogh of Surprise, AZ, Erica McGuire of Clifford, AZ and Dawn Warren; siblings – Lisa Mulvihill of Oswego, NY and David Neal of Philadelphia, PA; half siblings – Eileen Neal of Cicero, NY and Jesse Neal of Syracuse, NY and several grandchildren.

Her father – William Neal, her birth mother Sandra (Tidiback) Neal and her mother who raised her, Claire (Eason) Neal precede Michelle in death.