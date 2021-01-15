Michael LeRoy Davidson

Michael LeRoy Davidson, 72, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home in Farmington.

He was born on January 15, 1948, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Walter S. and Grace (Worden) Davidson.

He is survived by one daughter: Michele (Kurt) Rasmussen; three grandchildren: Dane, Alex and Joriann; two sisters: Judy Albaugh and Bev (Bob) Sherlock and one sister-in-law: Patty Davidson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Michael; brother: Pat and sister: Jeanne.

Michael was a graduate of DeVry University. He retired from Hon as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago White Sox and sports fan. Most of all, Michael loved life.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.