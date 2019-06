Michael Faulkner, LaVerne Faulkner

Michael Faulkner, 39, of rural Farmington, passed away at 1:17 A.M. Sunday June 9, 2019 near Donnellson. Funeral services are pending at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

LaVerne Faulkner, 63, of rural Farmington, passed away at 1:17 A.M. Sunday June 9, 2019 near Donnellson. Funeral services are pending at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.