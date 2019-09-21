Michael Edward Taylor

Michael Edward Taylor, 56, of Argyle, Iowa passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:46 p.m. at his home.

He was born January 31, 1963 to Donald and Lila (Foster) Taylor.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; a sister, Mary Childers; and a brother-in-law, Jim Childers.

Survivors include his daughter: Tanya Martin of Woodstock, Illinois; his grandson: Michael Regan Jr. of Woodstock, Illinois; two sisters: Evelyn Taylor Minor of Rockaway Beach, Missouri and Joanne (Mike) Townsley of Muscatine, Iowa; two nieces: Tammy Taylor and Michelle (Dustin) Keiser; four nephews: Timothy Childers, Mike Townsley, Mark Taylor and Marvin Taylor. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Michael enjoyed being on his CB; his handle was the Bettendorf Bandit. Most of all, he loved his family.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa for cremation. There are no services planned.

On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.