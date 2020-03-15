Michael A. Bonar

Michael A. Bonar, 61, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his family.

Mike was born on April 5, 1958, in Ft. Madison, the son of Robert D. & Arlene A.

(Henschen) Bonar. He was a 1976 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Burlington, Iowa. During his high school years he exceled in football and basketball, in July of 1975 Mike had a diving accident which left him paralyzed, being a paraplegic did not stop him from living his life to the fullest. He was employed with Motorola in Mt. Pleasant for over 20 years as an inspector, many friendships were formed during this time.

Coming from a basketball family, Mike’s love of the game never stopped. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes trying never to miss a game. Sprint car racing was a passion which lead him to a large collection of die cast model cars. Not to leave out football watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Los Angeles Rams were his favorite teams. Mike is leaving behind a legacy of love and friendships, his heart was as big as he was, always willing to help anyone in need.

In 1978, Mike received the Iowa Rehabilitation Association’s Achievement Award. It is a symbol for all handicapped people that determination can overcome the frailties of the body.

Mike is survived by his mother Arlene of Mt. Pleasant, his sister: Pam (Tom) Tipton of Mt. Pleasant, and his brothers, Steve (Jackie) Bonar of Burlington and Scott (Leigh) Bonar of Phoenix, Arizona, nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Morgan, Chase, Brandi and David, five great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, and grand-parents.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, friends may call after 1:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established for the Notre Dame High School Athletic Department in his memory. Private family burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

