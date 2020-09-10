Merrian Loyce Bell

Merrian Loyce Bell, 80, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mrs. Bell was born June 5, 1940, in Whittier, California, the daughter of JD and Edith (Hudspeth) Brannon. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from William Penn College in Oskaloosa. On July 28, 1963, Merrian was united in marriage to R. Norman Bell in Fairfield, Iowa. They lived in Reinbeck, Tipton, Mt. Vernon and Cedar Rapids, where Merrian was a Kindergarten teacher and a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, collecting fabric (and sometimes sewing), and attending bible study.

Mrs. Bell is survived by a daughter: Kathleen (Thomas Peña) Bell-Peña of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a son: Richard (Debra Rigel) Bell of Bloomington, Minnesota; 3 grandchildren; a sister: Barbara (Harold, DDS) Rush of Payson, Arizona; sister-in-law: Shirley Bell, MD of Barrington, Illinois; and a brother-in-law: Ronald Bell of Washington, Illinois.

Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Friends Church with family greeting friends from 9:30 until the time of service. Pastor Tom Palmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Salem South Cemetery.

The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.