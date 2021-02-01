Men’s College Basketball: Iowa Down to No. 8, Drake up to No. 25 in Latest AP Top-25 Poll

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — For the first time in 13 seasons, the Drake men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top-25.

This week the Bulldogs enter at No. 25 after beating Illinois State 78-76 yesterday in overtime.

Drake, 16-0, is the first Missouri Valley Conference school to be ranked inside the Top-25 in four years.

Also of note, following their loss to Illinois Friday night, the Iowa men’s basketball team has fallen to No. 8 in this weeks poll.

The Hawkeyes, 12-4, will be off tonight (Monday) before taking on Michigan State Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

