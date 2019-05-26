Memorial Day Observance

The Avenue of Flags, Henry County Veterans Memorial Committee announces the plans for the 2019 Memorial Day observance in Mount Pleasant.

The observance will be held in the Mount Pleasant High School Gym at 10:30 a.m. The event will begin with the presentation of the colors by members of the VFW, American Legion and Amvets Posts and Auxiliaries.

Avenue of Flags Chair and Honor Guard Commander, Dean King will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Pastor Steve English, who is originally from Mount Pleasant and is Pastor of the First Baptist Church, will deliver the Invocation and Benediction.

The MPCHS band under the direction of Jim DePriest will play patriotic music prior to the beginning of the program. The band will also play the National Anthem.

Nick McCormick and Yorke Prough, who are the Boys State representatives from the American Legion Post 58 for 2019, will read General Logan’s Orders.

Under the direction of Shari Moeller and Katie Townsend, students from Mount Pleasant Elementary schools will present a musical selection “Remember to Remember” and the Gettysburg Address/Battle Hymn of the Republic.

The featured speaker this year is Dr. Steven Titus. Dr. Titus is the 29th President of Iowa Wesleyan University. He served as an officer in Germany during Desert Storm and was on the Army Staff at the Pentagon as the legal advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army.

Ten names will be engraved that have been added to the memorial since last Veterans Day, bringing the total to 1,397 names. Those names and families will be recognized.

Following the Benediction the Honor Guard will fire a 3 volley salute followed by taps performed by member of the High School band.

The names being added to the Veterans Memorial are:

Robert Eugene O’Connor, Dale Robert Willis, Jay F. Bussert, W. Harold Upton, Earl H. Mabeus, Robert G. Shaffer, James B. Snodgrass, Lyle Vernon Swan, Kenneth L. Gillispie, and John L. Voyles.