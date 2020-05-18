MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on May 18, 2020
Agenda for PUBLICATION
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Virtual meeting via Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/96604792660?pwd=ZGlPZjRrQ1FtRjZXT29BaEFoOGhuQT09
Meeting ID: 966 0479 2660
Password: 229589
Call in phone number: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 966 0479 2660
As a result of the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa and based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health, it was impractical for the Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees to meet in person for the special meeting. Therefore, the meeting is being held electronically via a virtual meeting through Zoom originating from the Health Education Center at Henry County Health Center.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Prottsman _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________
Mrs. McNamee _______
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On proposed action by Henry County Health Center for the purpose of instituting proceedings and taking action to enter into one or more unsecured, forgivable loans pursuant to one or more loan agreements (collectively, the “Loan Agreement”) through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program and borrow money in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $ 4,000,000 (the “Loan”), the proceeds of which will be used to provide funds for operational purposes of the Hospital
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □
B. IHA Dashboard ♦ □
C. IHA Financial Indicators Review ♦ □
D. EMS services asset agreement ♦ □ *
E. EMS services utilization agreement ♦ □ *
F. Construction update ♦ □
G. COVID-19 response ♦ □
H. Resolution regarding participation in the SBA PPP ♦ □ *
VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff update ♦ □
VII. NEW BUSINESS
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFEREN