MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on April 20, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Virtual meeting via Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/98643137353?pwd=dG5OTy9tWDVkbkY1WkVtU2ZYeXZCdz09
Meeting ID: 986 4313 7353
Password: 332181
Call in phone number: 1-312-626-6799
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On proposed action by Henry County Health Center for approving and authorizing a Loan Agreement and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of a Hospital Revenue Note
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □
B. EMS Services ♦ □
C. Construction update ♦ □
D. COVID-19 response ♦ □
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION:
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Resolution for approving loan agreement & providing issuance of Hospital Revenue Note ♦ □ *
B. Community Health Needs Assessment ♦ □ *
C. Omni cell upgrade ♦ □ *
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
X. ADJOURNMENT