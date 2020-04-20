MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On proposed action by Henry County Health Center for approving and authorizing a Loan Agreement and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of a Hospital Revenue Note

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □

B. EMS Services ♦ □

C. Construction update ♦ □

D. COVID-19 response ♦ □

VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION:

VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Resolution for approving loan agreement & providing issuance of Hospital Revenue Note ♦ □ *

B. Community Health Needs Assessment ♦ □ *

C. Omni cell upgrade ♦ □ *

IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

X. ADJOURNMENT