MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to approve the county tax budget for the health center.

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Approve County Tax Budget for Health Center ♦ □ *

B. EMS services Letter of Intent ♦ □ *

C. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □

D. Resolution to set Public Hearing Date for health center to issue revenue bonds ♦ □ *

E. IHA Dashboard review ♦ □

F. Construction update ♦ □

VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Olson

VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

B. Guidelines for the Medical Management of Health Problems Policy ♦ □ *

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Hospital Survey ♦ □

B. Parking lot improvements 2020 ♦ □ *

C. Set Date and Time for bid opening for parking lot improvements ♦ □ *

D. Set Date and Time for public hearing for parking lot improvements ♦ □ *

E. Bond Retirement Fund ♦ □ *

F. Funded Depreciation withdrawal ♦ □ *

IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

X. ADJOURNMENT