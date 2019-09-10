Mediapolis Prepares for Raucous Crowd Ahead of Week Three Road Date at Pekin

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — After an 82-14 defeat of Central Lee, you’d think #6 Mediapolis (2-0) would be all smiles.

They’re anything but at this moment as head coach Brian Borrison prepares the Bulldogs for their first road test of the season this Friday at Pekin.

The Bulldogs have enjoyed two opening season victories at the friendly confines of their turf, but Borrison admitted to KILJ that winning on the road is a whole different beast.

“Pekin is going to be excited to get us at their home turf and going on the road is always a challenge. Anytime you’re on a bus and traveling it’s a little bit harder” Borrison explained.

Pekin played the Bulldogs very tough last year in Mediapolis, with the Bulldogs squeaking out a 28-21 win.

Borrison expects Pekin to play with similar intensity this week as they look to rebound from a 0-2 start.

“They’ll run power, reverses, they use the run game to set up the pass game and they have a lot of athletes on the field. We know them from last year, we were lucky to get out of there with a win. We have to expect their best [punch.]”

Last week Mepo got 100 yard efforts from two of their rushers, senior Klay Foster and senior Briar Johnson — both of which are expected to carry the load this week against Pekin.

Foster finished with 135 yards and three scores while Johnson had 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Pekin is coming off a 43-0 shutout loss to Mid-Prairie.

This Friday’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Pekin High School.