May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are some local resources for those in search of assistance for themselves or loved ones.

Hillcrest Family Services is offering phone and telepsych support they also have same day access to a crisis counselor during business hours:

319-385-7177

Optimae Life Services is offering phone and telepsych support 319-385-2830

24/7 Crisis Hotline 1-855-581-8111

Henry County Care Links can link individuals with resources such as food, housing, transportation, medical etc 319-385-0779

or Auntbertha.com