Max Richard Hammond

Max Richard Hammond of Wapello, Iowa passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center, in Burlington Iowa.

He was born on November 22, 1933, and leaves behind his wife, Lorna M. Hammond (Reynolds), and his sons, Ronald D. Hammond (Mary) of Pleasant Hill, IA and Rodney L. Hammond of Wapello, his sister, Sharon Zimmer of LeMars, IA, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, John R. Hammond, his parents, Max and Josephine Hammond (Morrison), his brother John W. Hammond, and his sister, Grace Gustison.

Richard grew up in Louisa country, attending school in Columbus Junction, Iowa. He and Lorna were married on April 16, 1952 at the Columbus City United Methodist Church, residing most of their married life in Wapello. He worked for the Louisa County engineering department, for many years, and for a short time for the Mahaska County engineering department. He worked with Johnson Land Surveying in Wapello, and then obtained his professional land surveyors license in 1988. He owned and operated Hammond Land Surveying in Wapello for many years, providing his services with great pride until his retirement in 2014.

Richard enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and provided loving guidance to his family and close friends and will be missed by many and remembered for a lifetime of kindness.

Due to the current pandemic that took his life; there will be having a short service at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home in Wapello to be followed by his internment at the Columbus City cemetery for Richard’s immediate family, with pastor Linda Morris of the Wapello United Methodist Church presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please make any gifts to the Wapello Fire and Rescue or the Wapello Ambulance for all the caring help they have provided for Richard.