Max L. Wyse

Max L. Wyse, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Henry County Health Center Emergency Room.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. In accordance with COVID restrictions, the family requests the wearing of masks and social distancing practices will be observed. A private family funeral service will be held the next day. Interment will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Trenton Missionary Church to be used for mission work or Sugar Creek Cemetery. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.