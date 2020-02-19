Mavrick Russell Daniels(final arrangements)Written by Theresa Rose on February 19, 2020
Mavrick Russell Daniels, two-year old son of Nathan and Jade (Crandall) Daniels, died at 2:41 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, following a long and courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.
A visitation to greet the family will take place from 2-5 PM on Sunday, February 23 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A celebration of life and favorite foods of Mavrick will run from 2-7 PM on Sunday at the Mt. Pleasant Masonic Temple, 206 N. Main St (across the street from the funeral home).
Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the UNC Children’s HEMOC Clinic, Chapel Hill, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Mavrick was born October 13, 2017 at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was the son of Nathan G. and Jade Marie (Crandall) Daniels. Even at his very young age, Mavrick showed an adept gift of music, most especially drumming, which lead to a friendship with renowned professional drummer Travis Barker. He loved to sing, and could sing (with choreography) all the verses of “The Wheels on the Bus”. He loved that song because he was absolutely crazy about buses. Mavrick was a dapper dresser, most especially with his shoes. Brave and fearless, Mavrick took a shine to all animals with whom he connected. Last October was an especially joyous time, as Mavrick and his family traveled to Disney World.
Those who will cherish Mavrick in their hearts include his parents, Jade & Nathan Daniels of Raleigh, NC; Mavrick’s grandparents – Patty & Russ Daniels of Biggsville, IL, Olicia & Patrick Smothers of Montezuma, Tyson Crandall of Ames and Sheryl & Eugene Heater of Mt. Pleasant; his great grandparents – Jody Bishop of Biggsville, Larry & Kathy Daniels of Fair Play, MO, Faith Shadden of Grinnell, IA, Cheryl & Mike Crandall of Hampton, IA, Brenda Hartshorn of New Windsor, IL and Pat Smothers of Montezuma, IA. Mavrick also has one surviving great-great grandmother, Gloria Lawler of Ft. Dodge, IA.
Those preceding Mavrick in death include 3 great grandfathers – Rick Bishop, Walt Hartshorn and Jackie Smothers.
